Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit already had a smattering of tour dates lined up for 2026. Now, they’ve about doubled the run with new dates announced today (October 28).

The band’s 2026 dates stretch from January to July and include stops at iconic venues like the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles; the Fox Theater in Oakland; and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. On select dates, they’ll be performing with Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Patty Griffin, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Elles Bailey, Shelby Lynne, and Alejandro Escovedo.

This is on top of solo dates that Isbell previously announced.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale October 31 at 10 a.m. local time and more information is available on Isbell’s website.

Find the full list of dates below.