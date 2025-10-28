Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit already had a smattering of tour dates lined up for 2026. Now, they’ve about doubled the run with new dates announced today (October 28).
The band’s 2026 dates stretch from January to July and include stops at iconic venues like the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles; the Fox Theater in Oakland; and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. On select dates, they’ll be performing with Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Patty Griffin, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Elles Bailey, Shelby Lynne, and Alejandro Escovedo.
This is on top of solo dates that Isbell previously announced.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale October 31 at 10 a.m. local time and more information is available on Isbell’s website.
Find the full list of dates below.
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
11/07/2025 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
01/14/2026 — Durham Performing Arts Center @ Durham, NC +
01/15/2026 — Hylton Performing Arts Center @ Manassas, VA +
01/16/2026 — Ovens Auditorium @ Charlotte, NC +
01/17/2026 — The Classic Center @ Athens, GA +
01/23/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/24/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/26/2026 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
01/28/2026 — Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
01/29/2026 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
01/30/2026 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater
01/31/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
02/18/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
02/20/2026 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall + %
02/21/2026 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall @
02/22/2026 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
02/24/2026 — Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
02/25/2026 — Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
02/27/2026 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
02/28/2026 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
03/01/2026 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
03/02/2026 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
03/04/2026 — Iowa City, IA @ Hancher Auditorium
03/05/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
03/06/2026 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
03/07/2026 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
03/13-20/2026 — Cayamo Cruise
03/25/2026 — SkyPAC (Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center) @ Bowling Green, KY +
03/26/2026 — Robinson Center @ Little Rock, AR +
03/27/2026 — Orpheum Theatre @ Memphis, TN +
03/28/2026 — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre @ Indianapolis, IN +
04/24/2026 — Sun, Sand, and Soul @ Miramar Beach, FL =
04/26/2026 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
04/29/2026 — St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre
05/01/2026 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/02/2026 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
05/03/2026 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
05/20/2026 — Winspear Opera House – AT&T PAC @ Dallas, TX +
05/21/2026 — Winspear Opera House – AT&T PAC @ Dallas, TX +
05/22/2026 — Long Center for the Performing Arts @ Austin, TX +
05/23/2026 — Majestic Theatre @ San Antonio, TX +
07/16/2026 — EKU Center for the Arts @ Richmond, KY +
07/17/2026 — Tennessee Theatre @ Knoxville, TN +
07/18/2026 — Tennessee Theatre @ Knoxville, TN +
07/19/2026 — Brevard Music Center @ Brevard, NC +
07/23/2026 — Grand Rapids, MI @ TBA
07/24/2026 — Interlochen, MI @ TBA
07/25/2026 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
07/26/2026 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
07/28/2026 — Lenox, MA @ Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood ~
07/30/2026 — Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap ~ #
+ Jason Isbell solo
* with Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
~ with Patty Griffin
= with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Elles Bailey
% with Shelby Lynne
@ with Alejandro Escovedo