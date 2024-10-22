Sometimes, we get Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit. Sometimes, it’s just Jason Isbell. At the start of 2025, it’ll be the latter on Isbell’s just-announced solo tour, An Intimate Evening With Jason Isbell.

The shows kick off in February 2025 and run through the end of March. The trek includes two-night stands in New York and Washington DC, along with four consecutive shows at Nashville’s The Pinnacle.

Tickets go on sale on October 25; Find more information on Isbell’s website.

In an interview last year, Isbell told Uproxx that his latest album, 2023’s Weathervanes, was easier to write than 2020’s Reunions saying, “This one was a lot easier. And I think the main reason for that was that I just admitted to what was bothering me. It took a long time because I’m still learning this stuff. And I am still a man from Alabama at my core, so sometimes it can be a big challenge for me to actually be honest with myself and say, ‘OK, you’re scared.’ But once I did that, things got a lot better, and it became much more enjoyable for me to write and record songs again.”

Find the list of Isbell’s solo tour dates below.