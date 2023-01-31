This year’s Record Store Day ambassadors have been announced — and it’s none other than the married musicians Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. Ahead of the event on April 22, they are the first couple to be honored with the title.

“We’re happy to be your Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2023,” Isbell shared in a video. “We think record stores are so important, not only to the musicians who play in them, like Amanda did so many times this year and I’ve done in the past, but also to the communities and to people who love art.”

Announcing your official @recordstoreday ambassadors for 2023 pic.twitter.com/CQBcEoaAGJ — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 30, 2023

“Working at Ralph’s Records was great, but I had this guy that worked with me that played Fugazi nonstop,” Shires also told Variety about the announcement. “One day I’d had enough and he was like, ‘It’s come to the end of the record.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I know, thank God.’ He was like, ‘It’s your turn, I guess.’ And I reached for the quickest thing I could find, and it was that Songs Of Love And Hate record with Leonard Cohen, and I’d never heard it before. And that is when I fell in love with Leonard Cohen. So I owe my entire existence to that day in the record store.”

Along with being official ambassadors, Isbell and Shires announced their new collaborative EP, The Sound Emporium, which will appear among the 2023 RSD titles.

A full list of the Record Store Day 2023 titles will be unveiled soon.