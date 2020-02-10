Southern rockers Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit released their latest record The Nashville Sound in 2017. But the group is now gearing up to debut their sixth studio effort Reunions. The band unveiled the urgent single “Be Afraid,” which arrives as the seventh track on the record. Along with the single, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit put forth their full list of tour stops, spanning from February to November.

“Be Afraid” serves as a call-to-action for artists to use their music for a good cause. Underscored with jangly, driving guitar, Isbell belts about the need to take a stand. “Be afraid, very afraid/ But do it anyway.”

Isbell elaborated on Reunions‘ theme in a statement. “There are a lot of ghosts on this album,” Isbell said. “Sometimes the songs are about the ghosts of people who aren’t around anymore, but they’re also about who I used to be, the ghost of myself. I found myself writing songs that I wanted to write fifteen years ago, but in those days, I hadn’t written enough songs to know how to do it yet. Just now have I been able to pull it off to my own satisfaction. In that sense, it’s a reunion with the me I was back then.”

Listen to “Be Afraid” above. Below, find the Reunions tracklist, as well as Isbell’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “What’ve I Done To Help”

2. “Dreamsicle”

3. “Only Children”

4. “Overseas”

5. “Running With Our Eyes Closed”

6. “River”

7. “Be Afraid”

8. “St. Peter’s Autograph”

9. “It Gets Easier”

10. “Letting You Go”

02/29 — Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/26 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

03/27 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/28 — Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

03/29 — Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

05/22 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/29 — Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Met Opera House*

06/04 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap†

06/05 — New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17†

06/06 — New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17†

06/08 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center‡

06/09 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center‡

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy*

06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy*

06/13 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater*

06/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

06/20 — East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt*

06/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Stifel Theatre*

06/23 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall*

06/25 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall*

06/26 — Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center*

06/27 — Williamsburg, VA @ Williamsburg Live at DeWitt Museum Lawn

06/28 — Boone, NC @ Schafer Center for the Performing Arts

07/18-19 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/20 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum#

07/21 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre#

07/22 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds#

07/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre#

07/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre#

07/26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl#

07/28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay#

07/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre#

07/31 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort#

08/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater#

08/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks+

08/04 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater#

08/05 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater#

08/07 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater#

08/08 — Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater#

08/09 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory#

08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/11-13 — Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

11/06 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

11/07 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Stockholm Waterfront

11/08 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

11/10 — Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

11/11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

11/14 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

11/15 — Koln, Germany @ Gloria

11/17 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/18 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/19 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

*with Strand of Oaks

†with David Crosby & Friends

‡with The War & Treaty

#with Billy Strings

+with Lucinda Williams

Reunions is out 05/15 via Southeastern. Pre-order it here.