Last month, Jason Isbell announced Foxes In The Snow, his first solo album since 2015’s Something More Than Free, as he’s been mostly making material with his band The 400 Unit in recent years. His approach is the exact opposite this time and much simpler, though: A press release notes Isbell recorded the album on the same “all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar” and over the course of just five days.

The project is set for March 7, but ahead of them, he has unveiled the album’s title track. It’s instrumentally sparse, of course, with just guitar and vocals. But, Isbell’s songwriting and voice make the song feel full.

He sings on the track’s opening verse, “I love my love / I love her mouth / I love the way she turns the lights off in her house / And I love my love / And her velvet bed / Where she’s heard me sing the words that can’t be said / And all the dreams that die unseen / All the Diphenhydramine / It took to put my soul to sleep / Now it’s easy.”

Meanwhile, Isbell previously announced tour dates and his US solo tour kicks off tomorrow, February 14.

Listen to “Foxes In The Snow” above.

Foxes In The Snow is out 3/7 via Southeastern Records. Find more information here.