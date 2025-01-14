Jason Isbell has two primary musical modes: solo, and with his band The 400 Unit. For his past few albums, he’s been joined by his band, but now, he’s returning to going about it on his own: Today (January 14), Isbell announced Foxes In The Snow, his first solo album since 2015’s Something More Than Free. It’s set for release on March 7. He also shared the lead single “Bury Me.”
The project is a real snapshot of a moment in time: Isbell recorded it on the same “all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar” and over the course of just five days, per a press release.
Listen to “Bury Me” above and find the Foxes In The Snow art and tracklist below. Isbell recently announced a tour, too, so find his upcoming dates below as well.
Jason Isbell’s Foxes In The Snow Album Cover Artwork
Jason Isbell’s Foxes In The Snow Tracklist
1. “Bury Me”
2. “Ride To Robert’s”
3. “Eileen”
4. “Gravelweed”
5. “Don’t Be Tough ”
6. “Open And Close”
7. “Foxes In The Snow”
8. “Crimson And Clay”
9. “Good While It Lasted”
10. “True Believer”
11. “Wind Behind The Rain”
Jason Isbell’s 2025 Tour Dates
01/16–20 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Súper Ocho
01/18 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario del Auditorio Nacional
02/02 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre +
02/04 — Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln +
02/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +
02/10 — London, UK @ Barbican +
02/12 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street +
02/15 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre +
02/16 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca +
02/17 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall +
02/18 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center +
02/20 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre +
02/21 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +
02/22 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +
02/23 — Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre +
02/27 — Washington DC @ Warner Theatre +
02/28 — Washington DC @ Warner Theatre +
03/01 — Washington DC @ Warner Theatre +
03/12 — Oakland, CA @ Calvin Simmons Theatre +
03/13 — Oakland, CA @ Calvin Simmons Theatre +
03/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall +
03/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre +
03/20 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +
03/21 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +
03/22 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +
03/28 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +
03/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre +
04/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/04 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/05 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/06 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
04/08 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/10 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
04/11 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/12 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival
04/13 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall
04/15 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
04/16 — Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
04/17 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
04/30 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater *
05/01 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/02 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
05/05 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
05/06 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
05/07 — Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater
05/09 — Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place – Sid Buckwold Theatre
05/11 — Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
05/12 — Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place
05/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
05/15 — Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
05/16 — Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
05/17 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
05/19 — Eugene, OR @ Silva Hall
05/20 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
06/19 — Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
06/21 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/25 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
06/26 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
06/27 — Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
06/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater @
07/04–05 — Missoula, MT @ Zootown Festival
07/09 — Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre
07/11 — Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre
07/12 — Rockford, IL @ Coronado Theatre
07/14 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
07/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
07/16 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts =
07/18 — Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort
07/19 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront =
07/20 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
07/21 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
08/26 — Perth, WA @ RAC Arena ~
08/29 — Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ~
08/30 — Sydney, NSW @ QUDOS Bank Arena ~
09/02 — Hobart, TAS @ MyState Bank Arena ~
09/04 — Adelaide, SA @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena ~
09/06 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena ~
09/07 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena ~
+ Jason Isbell solo
* with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway
@ with Band Of Horses
= with Garrison Starr
~ supporting Paul Kelly
Foxes In The Snow is out 3/7 via Southeastern Records. Find more information here.