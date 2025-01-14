Jason Isbell has two primary musical modes: solo, and with his band The 400 Unit. For his past few albums, he’s been joined by his band, but now, he’s returning to going about it on his own: Today (January 14), Isbell announced Foxes In The Snow, his first solo album since 2015’s Something More Than Free. It’s set for release on March 7. He also shared the lead single “Bury Me.”

The project is a real snapshot of a moment in time: Isbell recorded it on the same “all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar” and over the course of just five days, per a press release.

Listen to “Bury Me” above and find the Foxes In The Snow art and tracklist below. Isbell recently announced a tour, too, so find his upcoming dates below as well.