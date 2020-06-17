Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit shared their long-awaited album Reunions last month. While the band still can’t tour behind the record due to the pandemic, Isbell gathered his band to virtually unite for a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Joined by his five-piece band on a video call, Isbell gave an electrifying performance. The singer pulled from his ten-track Reunions record to perform the reflective number “Overseas” as well as heartfelt “Running With Our Eyes Closed.”

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Isbell revisited each one of his albums and described the songwriting process on Reunions. “The changes that I went through in the last couple of years were very significant, psychologically, to me,” Isbell said. “A lot of things wound up coming back up. I think maybe my unconscious mind was writing a concept album, but the rest of me didn’t realize that was happening.”

The singer continued to say that he tries to steer clear of over-explaining his music: “We have a bunch of weird songwriter sayings around the house, but one of them is, ‘Don’t you dare tell people that song is not about what they think it’s about, because that’s not fair. Don’t take that away from them.’ And it’s true. It’s not mine once it’s written and recorded and put out there in the world. It doesn’t really belong to me anymore.”

Watch Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit perform “Overseas” and “Running With Our Eyes Closed” on The Late Show above.

Reunions is out now via Southeastern. Get it here.