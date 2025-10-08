Jay Som Taps Hayley Williams For The Gorgeous New Single ‘Past Lives’

Jay Som (Melina Duterte) fans are about to eat, as this week, she’s releasing Belong, her first new album since 2019. Hayley Williams fans are being fed early, as Jay Som has shared the new Williams collaboration “Past Lives.”

Duterte says of the collab:

“It’s a dream come true to have Hayley sing on my first feature on an album before the recording of ‘Float,’ I still can’t believe it happened. She’s one of the kindest artists out there and she graciously accepts and uplifts the people around her. We’re all so lucky to witness her talent and live on the same timeline as her.”

Duterte also recently spoke about doubt she felt while making the album, saying, “For the longest time I remember thinking, ‘Should I just give up Jay Som and become a full-time producer?’ I did have those moments where I was like, ‘I have no business singing… What is going on? What’s the end game here?’ Just classic imposter syndrome. Like, ‘Am I too old?'”

Listen to “Past Lives” above. Below, find the Belong cover art and tracklist, as well as Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates.