Jay Som Taps Hayley Williams For The Gorgeous New Single ‘Past Lives’

Jay Som (Melina Duterte) fans are about to eat, as this week, she’s releasing Belong, her first new album since 2019. Hayley Williams fans are being fed early, as Jay Som has shared the new Williams collaboration “Past Lives.”
Duterte says of the collab:
“It’s a dream come true to have Hayley sing on my first feature on an album before the recording of ‘Float,’ I still can’t believe it happened. She’s one of the kindest artists out there and she graciously accepts and uplifts the people around her. We’re all so lucky to witness her talent and live on the same timeline as her.”
Duterte also recently spoke about doubt she felt while making the album, saying, “For the longest time I remember thinking, ‘Should I just give up Jay Som and become a full-time producer?’ I did have those moments where I was like, ‘I have no business singing… What is going on? What’s the end game here?’ Just classic imposter syndrome. Like, ‘Am I too old?'”
Listen to “Past Lives” above. Below, find the Belong cover art and tracklist, as well as Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates.
Jay Som’s Belong Album Cover Artwork
Jay Som’s Belong Tracklist
1. “Cards On The Table”
2. “Float” Feat. Jim Adkins
3. “What You Need”
4. “Appointments”
5. “Drop A”
6. “Past Lives” Feat. Hayley Williams
7. “D.H.”
8. “Casino Stars”
9. “Meander/Sprouting Wings”
10. “A Million Reasons Why”
11. “Want It All”
Jay Som’s 2025 Tour Dates
10/31-11/01 — Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling @ Paradiso
11/03 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
11/06 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Rotonde
11/05 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Paris @ Le Trabendo
11/08 — London, UK @ Pitchfork London
11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
12/02 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
12/03 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
12/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
12/08 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis
12/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
12/11 — New York, NY @ Warsaw
12/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
12/13 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Belong is out 10/10 via Polyvinyl. Find more information here.