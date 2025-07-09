Jay Som (aka Melina Duterte) has popped up here and there in recent years. She and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner teamed up for a 2021 album as Bachelor, she had a 2022 song with Troye Sivan, and she was part of the I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack, and she was a touring band member for Boygenius. As far as a proper Jay Som album, though, we haven’t had one of those since 2019’s Anak Ko.

Now, she’s making her return, as today (July 9), she announced Belong, her first album in six years. She’s not along, either, as the project features contributions from Hayley Williams of Paramore, Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World, and Lexi Vega of Mini Trees. Out now are two new songs, “Float” featuring Adkins and “A Million Reasons Why.”

Adkins says of “Float”:

“This song is about desperately trying to hold on to past versions of yourself for self preservation. The fear of the unknown is so overwhelming that sometimes the best solution is to sit with it instead of fighting or running from it. Melina is an absolute professional in all aspects of music creation. I am honored she had space in her vision for me to contribute. And it was a lot of fun to work on. Great song!”

Listen to “Float” and “A Million Reasons Why” above. Below, find the Belong cover art and tracklist, along with Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates.