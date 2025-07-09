Jay Som (aka Melina Duterte) has popped up here and there in recent years. She and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner teamed up for a 2021 album as Bachelor, she had a 2022 song with Troye Sivan, and she was part of the I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack, and she was a touring band member for Boygenius. As far as a proper Jay Som album, though, we haven’t had one of those since 2019’s Anak Ko.
Now, she’s making her return, as today (July 9), she announced Belong, her first album in six years. She’s not along, either, as the project features contributions from Hayley Williams of Paramore, Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World, and Lexi Vega of Mini Trees. Out now are two new songs, “Float” featuring Adkins and “A Million Reasons Why.”
Adkins says of “Float”:
“This song is about desperately trying to hold on to past versions of yourself for self preservation. The fear of the unknown is so overwhelming that sometimes the best solution is to sit with it instead of fighting or running from it. Melina is an absolute professional in all aspects of music creation. I am honored she had space in her vision for me to contribute. And it was a lot of fun to work on. Great song!”
Listen to “Float” and “A Million Reasons Why” above. Below, find the Belong cover art and tracklist, along with Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates.
Jay Som’s Belong Album Cover Artwork
Jay Som’s Belong Tracklist
01. “Cards On The Table”
02. “Float” Feat. Jim Adkins
03. “What You Need”
04. “Appointments”
05. “Drop A”
06. “Past Lives” Feat. Hayley Williams
07. “D.H.”
08. “Casino Stars”
09. “Meander/Sprouting Wings”
10. “A Million Reasons Why”
11. “Want It All”
Jay Som’s 2025 Tour Dates
07/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ FDR Park %#
07/26 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #
07/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater #
07/29 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #
07/30 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater #
08/02 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum #
08/08 — Troutdale, OR — Edgefield Amphitheater #
08/09 — Boise, ID — Morrison Center #
08/10 — Carnation, WA — Remlinger Farms #
08/12 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre #
08/13 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre #
08/16 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre #
10/31-11/01 — Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling @ Paradiso
11/03 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
11/06 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Rotonde
11/05 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Paris @ Le Trabendo
11/08 — London, UK @ Pitchfork London
11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
12/02 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
12/03 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
12/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
12/08 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis
12/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
12/11 — New York, NY @ Warsaw
12/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
12/13 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
% with Hop Along
# with Lucy Dacus
Belong is out 10/10 via Polyvinyl. Find more information here.