The first Jay Som album in six years, Belong, is out next month. Ahead of that, Melina Duterte has shared a couple advance tastes and today (September 9) brings another via the new single “What You Need.”
In a new Rolling Stone profile, Duterte spoke about doubt that crept up while recording the album, saying:
For the longest time I remember thinking, ‘Should I just give up Jay Som and become a full-time producer?’ I did have those moments where I was like, ‘I have no business singing… What is going on? What’s the end game here?’ Just classic imposter syndrome. Like, ‘Am I too old?’”
Watch the “What You Need” video above. Below, find the Belong cover art and tracklist, along with Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates.
Jay Som’s Belong Album Cover Artwork
Jay Som’s Belong Tracklist
1. “Cards On The Table”
2. “Float” Feat. Jim Adkins
3. “What You Need”
4. “Appointments”
5. “Drop A”
6. “Past Lives” Feat. Hayley Williams
7. “D.H.”
8. “Casino Stars”
9. “Meander/Sprouting Wings”
10. “A Million Reasons Why”
11. “Want It All”
Jay Som’s 2025 Tour Dates
10/31-11/01 — Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling @ Paradiso
11/03 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
11/06 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Rotonde
11/05 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Paris @ Le Trabendo
11/08 — London, UK @ Pitchfork London
11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
12/02 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
12/03 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
12/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
12/08 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis
12/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
12/11 — New York, NY @ Warsaw
12/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
12/13 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Belong is out 10/10 via Polyvinyl. Find more information here.