The first Jay Som album in six years, Belong, is out next month. Ahead of that, Melina Duterte has shared a couple advance tastes and today (September 9) brings another via the new single “What You Need.”

In a new Rolling Stone profile, Duterte spoke about doubt that crept up while recording the album, saying:

For the longest time I remember thinking, ‘Should I just give up Jay Som and become a full-time producer?’ I did have those moments where I was like, ‘I have no business singing… What is going on? What’s the end game here?’ Just classic imposter syndrome. Like, ‘Am I too old?’”

Watch the “What You Need” video above. Below, find the Belong cover art and tracklist, along with Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates.