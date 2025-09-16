Fresh off stage-diving at the NPR Tiny Desk, Turnstile launched The Never Enough Tour in Nashville last night (September 15).
The biggest surprise of the evening came towards the end of the main set, when the band welcomed Paramore leader Hayley Williams on stage, to join in on “Seein’ Stars” (here’s a clip).
The tour is set to continue through to the middle of October and feature support from Blood Orange, Mannequin Pussy, Amyl & The Sniffers, Speed, and Jane Remover.
Find the setlist and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Turnstile’s The Never Enough Tour Setlist
1. “Never Enough”
2. “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)”
3. “Endless”
4. “I Care / Dull”
5. “Don’t Play”
6. “Real Thing”
7. “Drop”
8. “Light Design”
9. “Come Back For More / Fazed Out”
10. “Sunshower”
11. “Keep It Moving”
12. “Pushing Me Away”
13. “Fly Again”
14. “Sole”
15. “Ceiling”
16. “Seein’ Stars” (with Hayley Williams)
17. “Holiday”
18. “Look Out For Me”
19. “Mystery” (encore)
20. “Blackout” (encore)
21. “Birds” (encore)
Turnstile’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Never Enough Tour
09/17 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^
09/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Mann ^
09/20 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^
09/21 — Buffalo, NY @ The Outer Harbor at Terminal B ^
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #
09/24 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island #
09/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
09/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
09/28 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park ^
09/30 — Denver, CO @ Project 70 Under the Bridge ^
10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Exposition Park +
10/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +
10/07 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater +
10/08 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn +
10/10 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park +
10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater +
10/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater +
10/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Lawn +
10/16 — Fort Worth, TX @ Panther Island Pavilion +
10/18 — Miami, FL @ III Points *
10/19 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre +
+ with Amyl & The Sniffers, Speed, Jane Remover
^ with Mannequin Pussy, Speed, Jane Remover
# with Blood Orange, Speed, Jane Remover
* festival date
Never Enough is out now via Roadrunner. Find more information here.