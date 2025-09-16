Fresh off stage-diving at the NPR Tiny Desk, Turnstile launched The Never Enough Tour in Nashville last night (September 15).

The biggest surprise of the evening came towards the end of the main set, when the band welcomed Paramore leader Hayley Williams on stage, to join in on “Seein’ Stars” (here’s a clip).

The tour is set to continue through to the middle of October and feature support from Blood Orange, Mannequin Pussy, Amyl & The Sniffers, Speed, and Jane Remover.

Find the setlist and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.