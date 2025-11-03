Jay Som’s (Melina Duterte) new album Belong, her first in a few years, is here now. Among the highlights, both in terms of the song itself and how jazzed Duterte is about it, is the Hayley Williams collaboration “Past Lives.” The song and album have both been out for a little while now, but today (November 3) brings a new video.

It’s a cool visual, too. The animated video is presented in an impressionist sort of style and it’s beautiful throughout. Studio Sparks (Cristiana Figueiredo & Lucas Moreira), who directed the video, explain in a statement:

“We wanted the animation to reflect the journey of personal discovery that the song represents. We imagined a tiny, music-box-sized character who escapes into a vast frozen world, haunted by shadowy reflections of her past self as she travels through melting cliffs, falling stars, and cracking ice — a fragmented narrative mirroring her emotions and confusions through surreal sequences. Caught between collapse and transformation, she spirals upward through abstract scenes of memory and feeling, ultimately reconnecting with all the lives that live within her.”

Duterte previously said of the collab, “It’s a dream come true to have Hayley sing on my first feature on an album before the recording of ‘Float,’ I still can’t believe it happened. She’s one of the kindest artists out there and she graciously accepts and uplifts the people around her. We’re all so lucky to witness her talent and live on the same timeline as her.”

Watch the “Past Lives” video above. Below, find the Belong cover art and tracklist, as well as Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates.