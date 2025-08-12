Jay Som Puts Her ‘Cards On The Table’ With A Rhythmic New Single

Last month, Melina Duterte announced Belong, her first Jay Som album in six years. She shared a pair of new songs at the time, and now he have another one, “Cards On The Table.”

Jay Som says of the song:

“‘Cards On The Table’ is my favorite song on Belong! It’s about the shifting nature of friendships and how devastating conflict can be in platonic relationships when you feel misunderstood by each other. I think it’s a universal experience to navigate that type of dynamic. It feels like a never-ending cycle of people walking in and out of your life, but it ultimately leads to self-discovery and growth.”

The tune features background vocals from Lexi Vega of Mini Trees. The album also includes contributions from Hayley Williams of Paramore and Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World.

Watch the “Cards On The Table” video above and find Jay Som’s upcoming tour dates below.