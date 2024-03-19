It’s hard to say goodbye to your favorite acts’ time on the road. Unfortunately, for fans of Jeff Lynne’s ELO (Electric Light Orchestra), that moment has arrived.

Back in 2019, the band surprised the public by announcing their concerts across America in over 35 years. Today (March 18), Jeff Lynne’s ELO is revealing their retirement plans. Beginning in October, the group will embark on the “final lap” of performances. With a massive 27-date schedule, The Over and Out Tour, produced by Live Nation, is set to take over cities in the US and Canada.

The series of shows will formally launch at Palm Desert, California’s Acrisure Arena, on August 24 and end on October 25 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. So far, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has not yet shared if the tour will feature any special guests. But for those looking to see the group one last time, the artist presale is just around the corner.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO presale, which includes the VIP experiences, will kick off on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will start on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.