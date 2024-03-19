It’s hard to say goodbye to your favorite acts’ time on the road. Unfortunately, for fans of Jeff Lynne’s ELO (Electric Light Orchestra), that moment has arrived.
Back in 2019, the band surprised the public by announcing their concerts across America in over 35 years. Today (March 18), Jeff Lynne’s ELO is revealing their retirement plans. Beginning in October, the group will embark on the “final lap” of performances. With a massive 27-date schedule, The Over and Out Tour, produced by Live Nation, is set to take over cities in the US and Canada.
The series of shows will formally launch at Palm Desert, California’s Acrisure Arena, on August 24 and end on October 25 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. So far, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has not yet shared if the tour will feature any special guests. But for those looking to see the group one last time, the artist presale is just around the corner.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO presale, which includes the VIP experiences, will kick off on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will start on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2024 Tour Dates: The Over And Out Tour
08/24 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/27 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
09/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/02 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum