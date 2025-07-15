Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy has had a bit of a gap since his latest solo album, 2020’s Love Is The King. He’s about to make up for it in a big way: Today (July 15), he announced Twilight Override, which isn’t a single album, or even a double album, but a triple album.

He also shared a four-pack of new songs: “One Tiny Flower,” “Out In The Dark,” “Stray Cats In Spain,” and “Enough.” He has an extensive solo tour launching this fall, too (on top of Wilco’s upcoming dates).

In a statement, Tweedy says:

“When you choose to do creative things, you align yourself with something that other people call God. And when you align yourself with creation, you inherently take a side against destruction. You’re on the side of creation. And that does a lot to quell the impulse to destroy. Creativity eats darkness. Sort of an endless buffet these days—a bottomless basket of rock bottom. Which is, I guess, why I’ve been making so much stuff lately. That sense of decline is hard to ignore, and it must be at least a part of the shroud I’m trying to unwrap. The twilight of an empire seems like a good enough jumping-off point when one is jumping into the abyss. Twilight sure is a pretty word, though. And the world is full of happy people in former empires, so maybe that’s not the only source of this dissonance. Whatever it is out there (or in there) squeezing this ennui into my day, it’s f*cking overwhelming. It’s difficult to ignore. Twilight Override is my effort to overwhelm it right back. Here are the songs and sounds and voices and guitars and words that are an effort to let go of some of the heaviness and up the wattage on my own light. My effort to engulf this encroaching nighttime (nightmare) of the soul.”

Listen to the new songs above and find that Twilight Override cover art and tracklist below, as well as Tweedy’s upcoming tour dates.