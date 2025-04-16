Later this month, Wilco will kick off their family affair of a tour, Sweet And Sour Spring. Today (April 15), the “Hot Sun” musicians announced the expansion of their performance offerings this summer.

If you don’t have the patience for a music festival or even a show filled with supporting acts, Wilco has something tailored specifically for you. In August, the group will put on a string of laser focused show titled, An Evening With Wilco.

The concerts (which encourages ticket holders to submit setlist song requests) are aimed a hardcore Wilco fans. Across the shows, Wilco will perform their classic tunes as well as plenty of b-side fan favorites. As the shows’ title suggests, the concert will not feature any opening acts. Instead, Wilco promised concertgoers two sets with a short intermission in-between.

The An Evening With Wilco presale is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time. On Saturday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time the general sale will kick off. Find more information here. Continue below to view the full An Evening With Wilco show schedule.