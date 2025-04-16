Jeff Tweedy Wilco Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame 2021 ACL
Wilco Expands Their Already Lengthy 2025 Tour Schedule With ‘An Evening With Wilco’ Shows

Later this month, Wilco will kick off their family affair of a tour, Sweet And Sour Spring. Today (April 15), the “Hot Sun” musicians announced the expansion of their performance offerings this summer.

If you don’t have the patience for a music festival or even a show filled with supporting acts, Wilco has something tailored specifically for you. In August, the group will put on a string of laser focused show titled, An Evening With Wilco.

The concerts (which encourages ticket holders to submit setlist song requests) are aimed a hardcore Wilco fans. Across the shows, Wilco will perform their classic tunes as well as plenty of b-side fan favorites. As the shows’ title suggests, the concert will not feature any opening acts. Instead, Wilco promised concertgoers two sets with a short intermission in-between.

The An Evening With Wilco presale is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time. On Saturday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time the general sale will kick off. Find more information here. Continue below to view the full An Evening With Wilco show schedule.

Wilco’s 2025 Tour Dates: An Evening With Wilco

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
08/07 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park Evans Amphitheater
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)
08/12 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
08/13 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
08/14 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
08/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/17 – Vail Village, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
08/19 – Jackson Hole, WY @ Snow King Mountain
08/20 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
08/22 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre
08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre
08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum, Chevrolet Stage
08/29 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

