Later this month, Wilco will kick off their family affair of a tour, Sweet And Sour Spring. Today (April 15), the “Hot Sun” musicians announced the expansion of their performance offerings this summer.
If you don’t have the patience for a music festival or even a show filled with supporting acts, Wilco has something tailored specifically for you. In August, the group will put on a string of laser focused show titled, An Evening With Wilco.
The concerts (which encourages ticket holders to submit setlist song requests) are aimed a hardcore Wilco fans. Across the shows, Wilco will perform their classic tunes as well as plenty of b-side fan favorites. As the shows’ title suggests, the concert will not feature any opening acts. Instead, Wilco promised concertgoers two sets with a short intermission in-between.
The An Evening With Wilco presale is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time. On Saturday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time the general sale will kick off. Find more information here. Continue below to view the full An Evening With Wilco show schedule.
Wilco’s 2025 Tour Dates: An Evening With Wilco
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
08/07 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park Evans Amphitheater
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)
08/12 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
08/13 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
08/14 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
08/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/17 – Vail Village, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
08/19 – Jackson Hole, WY @ Snow King Mountain
08/20 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
08/22 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre
08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre
08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum, Chevrolet Stage
08/29 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium