Jeremy Allen White wants to prove it all night (and day) that he can sound like Bruce Springsteen. It was officially announced earlier this year that The Bear star will play New Jersey’s favorite son in Deliver Me From Nowhere, about the making of 1982’s acoustic masterpiece Nebraska.

At the season 3 premiere of the FX series (which is back this week) on Tuesday, Allen White offered some details about the biopic.

“We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together,” he told Variety. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.” When asked if he’ll do his own singing, Allen White replied, “We’re gonna try. We’re gonna try our best.”

Luckily, he knows someone who can help with singing lessons.

Allen White added, “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there.”

The actor hasn’t done much singing on The Bear, but here he is learning the “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” dance with his Shameless co-stars, so he should be able to recreate the “Dancing In The Dark” music video, no problem.