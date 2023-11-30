It’s reportedly official between Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía. After weeks of rumors and smoke break photos, US Weekly reports that The Bear star and the Grammy-winning singer are officially an item. A source told the outlet, “Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

They were first spotted together in October.

Rosalía — who had the biggest Billboard Hot 100-charting hit of her career this year with “Beso” — was previously engaged to singer Rauw Alejandro before they called things off. Allen White, who stars alongside Zac Efron in next month’s A24 wrestling drama The Iron Claw, was married and has two kids with actress Addison Timlin, but she filed for divorce in May.

“White’s romance with Rosalía comes after he was seen passionately kissing model Ashley Moore in August,” according to US Weekly. “One week before his PDA-filled L.A. outing with Moore, 30, White sparked speculation that he and estranged wife Addison Timlin were reconciling. The coparents were seen embracing and walking with their arms around each other at their 5-year-old daughter Ezer’s soccer game in July.”

We’ll find out how serious things are between the reported couple when Rosalía has to visit Allen White in Chicago in winter.