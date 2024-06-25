Good news for fans of Carmy Berzatto’s intense way of driving his fellow Chefs up the wall with anxiety. The Bear will be arriving this week and a few hours earlier than planned.
It’s a kitchen-based miracle, but let’s look at this in perspective. The third-season incubation period actually only feels like a long wait. Really! The Bear has been keeping with an annual release schedule, and that’s rough stuff during the current post-Hollywood strike climate, in addition to the post-pandemic recovery period, and the reality that the show’s biggest stars — Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (whose time is long overdue) — are increasingly in demand.
Yet the people asked, and FX is delivering by streaming the show on Hulu and in full-season mode for binging pleasure.
What Time Will The Bear Season 3 Be Available To Stream On Hulu?
The release date of Thursday, June 17 (at midnight) has been bumped up to on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00pm EST.
Hopefully, Richie will get stabbed in the butt again by somebody, but the synopsis has given no clues there. Instead, the Chefs will “do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.”
A previous trailer also showed Carmy surprising Sydney with a Docusign agreement, which clearly made her feel uncomfortable, so perhaps it contains terms that she was not prepared for while giving up six months of income in the second season for renovation work. Hopefully, these two can work it out and be partners for life — in the workplace only. Oh behave, people :)