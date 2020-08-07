Indie Mixtape 20: Jessy Lanza Loves Janet Jackson

When Jessy Lanza released “Face” back in April, her latest effort All The Time jumped to the upper levels of my list of anticipated records for 2020. Released in late July, it would turn out that the single set the stage well for the full-length, a collection of numbers that will surely get you up out of your chair to dance along. With the world on fire around us, it feels nice to have an album that encourages us to let loose and forget. All The Time urges you to do just that, and also gives you a soundtrack to persevere.

To celebrate the new album, Lanza sat down to talk sleeping in a renovated military canteen, Janet Jackson, and more in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Sad squirty synth songs.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As a person that made you feel comfortable.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I love performing in Phoenix, Arizona.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Jeremy Greenspan is a mentor and my most frequent collaborator. He’s inspired my work the most. Him and Janet Jackson.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Ding Tai Fung in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

What album do you know every word to?

Janet Jackson’s album Janet.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Haruomi Hosono’s show last year at Gramercy Theater.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Pants with a little give and a top with short sleeves.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Movie Promotional Merch Unlimited @NightPromoting on Twitter and @motem on Instagram because he always brings positivity.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Say You’ll Say So” by Geoffrey Landers.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Best Xiaolongbao in the Bay Area?

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Whenever I play in St Gallen the venue there, called Palace, has us stay at a renovated military canteen. It’s not weird but it’s very nice.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Would rather not share the story behind my lower back tattoo.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

If I hear Christine McVie’s voice the song stays on.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My family for putting up with my bs.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Break up with him.

What’s the last show you went to?

TEKLIFE feat. DJ Spinn, TRAXMAN, DJ Manny and Tripletrain in NYC.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Goodfellas

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

I’d bbq some veggies.

All The Time is out now. Listen here.