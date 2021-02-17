On Push Back, Kelc Galluzzo’s debut full-length album under the name Jetty Bones, there is a unique mixture of pop sensibilities with indie aesthetic that makes for an enveloping and exciting listen. Push Back finds its footing in the moments that exist in the space Galluzzo’s infectious optimism and her fight with depression and impostor syndrome. “I wanted to humanize myself as a person who really struggles with things, who absolutely does not have my shit together but is still trying really hard,” Galluzzo said in a statement.

To celebrate the new album, Galluzzo sat down to talk loving Ohio, saving money for therapy, and more in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Dynamic, cathartic, contemplative, approachable.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

In 2050 I will be almost 60, so if anyone is still listening to my music, I hope it evokes a sense of nostalgia for a period of growth they encountered. Or maybe that one song that got played way too much one summer and they still can’t figure out why it was on the radio in the first place.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

It’s so hard to pick just one, especially following a year without shows, but I’m going to have to say that Cleveland and Chicago tie for first. You can’t beat the community we have there.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My friend Laura. She shifted the way I see the world while simultaneously giving me a reason to stick around to change it.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

In the green room at The Castle Theatre. I got sushi from a place behind the venue called Anju Above and… I got misty eyed. It was this incredible deep fried veggie roll that was so good, I absolutely had to share the rest with everyone in the green room. I dream of this roll, in fact, it haunts me.

What album do you know every word to?

The first one that pops to mind is Everything in Transit from Jack’s Mannequin because if that album is on, I have to listen to the whole thing and I’ll start convulsing if I can’t sing along. That was a little dramatic, but oh well.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

It’s too hard to pick just one, but I will never forget stumbling upon Lung playing at Bled Fest a few years ago. I was running around the building grabbing everyone I knew to come watch them. They’re a band from Cincinnati whose live show has unparalleled energy, which is surprising because they’re both sitting.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Honestly? Anything that allows my legs to move and the sweat to get out. Anything at all, except for the striped pants I wore in Toronto in 2018. *shudders*

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

On Twitter, Unicorn Riot (@UR_ninja), an independent media and news outlet. On Instagram, Lucky Superstar (@luckysuperstarcat), the second most amazing cat I have ever seen.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Does the My Favorite Murder podcast count? If not, then it’s probably “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“treehouse airbnb rental” because a girl can dream.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Listen, it has to be Stunt by Barenaked Ladies. There is no other option.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We’ve been pretty fortunate in this regard because if we can’t find a super cheap hotel and don’t have a safe place to stay with someone we know nearby, we are all more comfortable sleeping in the van. We did stay in a mansion once, which was weird, although not in the conventional definition of the world.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

The first tattoo I ever got was the outline of Ohio behind my left ear. I got this in a tattoo trailer at Cornerstone Music Festival in 2010. I thought I would be able to hide it from my mom for a while, but I was too nervous and told her as soon as I got home. I think she knew the tattoos were coming sooner or later though.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I don’t actually have a functioning radio in my car, but on the rare occasion I’m listening to the radio, it’s always a classic rock or oldies station.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My mental health tricks me into thinking that I don’t deserve anything so I live in a constant state of awe when it comes to the kindness of others, and I think this makes positive gestures feel amplified to me. In 2018 I was going through a severely depressive period and one of my friends came to stay with me for a few days to keep me company while I cleaned my house, essentially just existing in my world and helping where they could in an attempt to pull my head from a really dark place. I don’t think they really understand how important it was that I wasn’t left alone at that time and I think about that a lot.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Save. Your. Money. You’re going to want it for therapy in a few years.

What’s the last show you went to?

I was on tour when the pandemic hit and had to come home. The last show before that was Snowed In, which we also played… in 2019. Wow this hurts my heart. The last show I went to that I didn’t play was Boston Manor / Heart Attack Man / Microwave at Bottom Lounge in Chicago on December 15th, 2019.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

A Christmas Story, obviously.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

I just googled it, and apparently he really loves chili, which is convenient for me because I just perfected my vegan rendition of my mom’s chili recipe. So, if you want to invite him over for me, you can let him know that’s on the menu.

