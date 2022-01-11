It’s a good day for fans of early aughts rock music. Not only did Paramore announce they’re back in the studio and working on their next album, but Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional have an exciting announcement of their own: The two bands are set to hit the road together on a 2022 co-headlining US tour.

The tour, which is named the Surviving The Truth Tour, officially kicks off in late February in Albuquerque before coming to a close a month later in Houston. The tour dates are meant to celebrate the release of Dashboard Confessional’s upcoming album All The Truth That I Can Tell, which marks the band’s first full-length release in four years.

About the upcoming project, Dashboard Confessional vocalist Chris Carrabba said the LP is centered around honesty:

“Honesty was at the heart of the writing process, at the heart of the recording process and at the heart of this collection of songs. I had the rare opportunity to be unflinchingly honest. But I think I would have thought in the early days that that would be commonplace. Now, I realize it’s some kind of cycle within your life and there’s great personal reward in accepting that.”

Check out Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional’s Surviving The Truth Tour below.

02/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

03/01 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

03/02 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

03/04 — Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

03/05 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

03/06 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

03/07 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

03/09 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre

03/10 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

03/11 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

03/12 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

03/14 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/15 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

03/17 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/18 — Coconut Creek, FL @ Pavilion at Seminole Casino

03/21 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

03/22 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Tickets to the Surviving The Truth Tour go on sale 1/14 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.

All The Truth That I Can Tell is out 2/25 via Hidden Note Records/AWAL. Pre-order it here.