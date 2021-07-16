This week’s roster of new albums includes the latest from John Mayer, Sob Rock. To mark the occasion, he has shared a video for album standout “Shot In The Dark.” The song features backing vocals from Maren Morris, who also contributed to the Sob Rock highlights “Last Train Home” and “Why You No Love Me.”

Also today, Mayer announced a bunch of tour dates in support of the album, which will bring him across North America between February and April 2022. Tickets are set to go on sale on July 23 at 11 a.m. local time via Mayer’s website.

Watch the “Shot In The Dark” video above and check out the full list of tour dates below.

02/17/2022 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

02/18/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/20/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/23/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/25/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/27/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/01/2022 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

03/04/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/11/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena

03/13/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

03/15/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

03/18/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/22/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/25/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

03/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/02/2022 — Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

04/05/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/08/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/11/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/13/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/20/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/23/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

04/24/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

04/28/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sob Rock is out now via Columbia. Get it here.