This week’s roster of new albums includes the latest from John Mayer, Sob Rock. To mark the occasion, he has shared a video for album standout “Shot In The Dark.” The song features backing vocals from Maren Morris, who also contributed to the Sob Rock highlights “Last Train Home” and “Why You No Love Me.”
Also today, Mayer announced a bunch of tour dates in support of the album, which will bring him across North America between February and April 2022. Tickets are set to go on sale on July 23 at 11 a.m. local time via Mayer’s website.
Watch the “Shot In The Dark” video above and check out the full list of tour dates below.
02/17/2022 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
02/18/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/20/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/23/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/25/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/27/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/01/2022 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
03/04/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/11/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena
03/13/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
03/15/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
03/18/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/22/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/25/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
03/27/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/02/2022 — Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
04/05/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/08/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/11/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/13/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/20/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/23/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/24/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
04/28/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sob Rock is out now via Columbia. Get it here.