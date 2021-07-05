1988 was the year the longstanding relationship between John Stamos and The Beach Boys began. That year, Stamos appeared in the group’s video for “Kokomo” and the band guest-starred on an episode of Full House. Since then, Stamos and the band have reunited on a somewhat regular basis over the years, and they did so again this holiday weekend, to perform “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” on CNN’s Fourth In America Special.

Meanwhile, The Beach Boys have been busy lately. In January, they announced that they’re considering a 60th anniversary tour, with Al Jardine saying of the idea, “I do believe we will. Well, not a tour. We’ll hit some very important […] 10 or 20 areas of the world. Who knows, maybe we’ll get lucky and have a renaissance, and present some of this great material again. It’s difficult to say, but it makes sense. I know there’s something in the works. I just can’t tell you when or where.”

Later this month, they’re also releasing a new box set, Feel Flows, that looks back on the group in the late ’60s and early ’70s. As for Stamos, he currently stars in Big Shot, a Disney+ series in which he plays a basketball coach at a girls private high school.

Watch the full performance here.