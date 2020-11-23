Johnny Rotten, of the bands Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd, recently published a new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, which his website says “features random thoughts about the way John sees life, along with anecdotes from his unique and extraordinary career.” One of those anecdotes in particular has drawn some attention lately, as Rotten revealed he suffered some flea bites on his penis after letting squirrels into his house.

In the book, Rotten describes becoming friendly with some squirrels near his Venice Beach home and letting them into his house. It appears he also got friendly with some unwanted bugs that may have hitched a ride in on his furry friends, as he wrote, “I looked down there this morning at my willy and there’s a f*cking flea bite on it. And there’s another one on the inside of my leg.”

Rotten continued:

“The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It’s such a poxy thing to get caught out on. The only way around it, because I’m not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs. I just hope they don’t get the wrong idea. […] I’m determined to keep my squirrel friends independent, y’know. There’s no petting. If they want to nudge up that’s fine, but I know it’s for a peanut and not because I’m lovely. Wow, do they love me for [the food I buy for them]. I’m definitely spending a lot of money on these little f*ckers.”

