In 2022, Joni Mitchell made her triumphant return by giving her first full live performance since 2002 at The Newport Folk Festival. She’s earned her prestige throughout the years, from winning the Polar Music Prize in 1996 and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. At 79, she’s still not done racking up accomplishments for her work.

The Blue performer was just awarded the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from Library Of Congress. Past musicians to receive it include Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, and Lionel Richie. She’s the third woman to earn it, following Carole King and Gloria Estefan.

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in a statement. “Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius.”

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said in the press release. “Thank you for honoring me.”

The award will be presented during a concert. It will broadcast nationally on PBS on March 31.