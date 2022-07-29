You’ve heard of meatless Mondays, but have you ever heard of meatless Fridays? This week, Indiecast hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen are forgoing the meat of the episode in order to focus on the biggest indie news of the week. That’s right — it’s all banter to celebrate the last double-digit installment before Indiecast hits 100 episodes. That’s partly due to Steven and Ian not being able to get their hands on an advance of Beyoncé’s new album, but also because there’s simply too much indie news to discuss. In this week’s episode, Indiecast talks emo week, Joni Mitchell’s first performance in two decades, 10 years of Frank Ocean’s debut Channel Orange, and more.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian gives props to Chat Pile, an Oklahoma City band he hopes gains traction this year. Meanwhile, Steven gives a shout out to the Reigning Sound, a band formed in 2001 by Greg Cartwright who made eight great albums before disbanding.

