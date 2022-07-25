Joni Mitchell 2022 Newport Folk Festival
Joni Mitchell Held Her First Full Live Performance Since 2002 At The Newport Folk Festival

It’s been nearly two decades since Joni Mitchell offered a full live performance to the world, but that drought came to an end on Sunday evening. She surprised attendees of the Newport Folk Festival with a full performance, her first since 2002, as she joined country singer and friend Brandi Carlile at the festival. It’s there that Mitchell performed classics like “A Case Of You,” “Both Sides Now,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” and even the guitar solo from “Just Like This Train.” In total, Mitchell’s set at the Newport Folk Festival featured 13 songs for the audience to enjoy.

Elsewhere, Mitchell and Carlile were accompanied by Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Blake Mills, Jess Wolfe, and Holly Laessig of the band Lucius, and Mitchell’s bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and Celisse Henderson for a live edition of the private “Joni Jam” nights. Mitchell has held these nights in recent years at her Los Angeles home and they’ve featured appearances from Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Herbie Hancock, and more.

Mitchell’s performance was her first live show since performing Wiltern in Los Angeles back in November 2002. It was also her first time back at the Newport Folk Festival since 1969 when she appeared on the festival lineup alongside Arlo Guthrie, The Everly Brothers, and more.

You can view clips from Joni Mitchell’s performance in the posts above.

