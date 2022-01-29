The plot thickens. A few days ago, Neil Young made it clear that he’d be removing his music off Spotify because of their refusal to shut down the anti-vaccine conspiracies spouted by Joe Rogan. Young doubled down today after most of us his music was pulled, by reminding everyone that he hates the audio quality on Spotify as well. Now, that part might not have any influence on Joni Mitchell, but the first part of Neil’s stance definitely did, as the legendary singer-songwriter has now opted to pull her music off the streaming service as well.

Tonight, Mitchell posted a statement to her website titled “I stand with Neil Young.” She went on to keep it short and sweet, but let fans know they’d no longer be listening to her there: “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” she wrote. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue. — Joni Mitchell”

It’s worth noting that both Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are survivors of polio, a crippling disease that was, as well all know, all but eradicated due to vaccinations.