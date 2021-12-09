Does Neil Young Have One More Masterpiece In Him?

If I called Barn the best Neil Young album in more than a decade, would it register as faint praise? We are, after all, talking about a bar set by the inauspicious likes of A Letter Home, Peace Trail, The Visitor, Colorado, and several (!) other albums that came and went in the 2010s without much fanfare. Compared with the recent competition, Barn practically feels like a return to the gold standard of Tonight’s The Night, On The Beach, and Rust Never Sleeps — but only when compared with the recent competition. It’s just good enough to make you wonder: Will he ever get around to making another truly great Neil Young album?

Being a Neil Young fan has always required a taste for roller coasters. Throughout his iconic 50-plus-year career, which dates back to his days in Buffalo Springfield with his musical soulmate Stephen Stills, Neil has willingly (and often thrillingly) steered between tremendous highs and crushing lows. He’s been fantastic and flat, brilliant and boring, insightful and insipid. All the while, he’s put out studio albums — 41 in all, not counting live records or his voluminous archival releases — at a steady clip, even when he hasn’t seemed particularly inspired.

Unfortunately, Neil’s “not particularly inspired” era has gone on for a while now. His output in the ’10s resembled the music he made during the most polarizing decade of his career, the 1980s, when he flitted from genre experiment to genre experiment — synth-pop, old-timey country, rockabilly, beer-commercial blues — both as a way to troll his long-time frenemy David Geffen and, one suspects, to satisfy his insatiable appetite for novelty and stimulation. The past decade has a similar ADHD quality: He put out a screamingly shambolic collection of folk standards (2012’s Americana), another album of covers made with Jack While in an ancient vinyl recording booth (2014’s A Letter Home), an album of tunes with orchestral and big-band arrangements (2014’s Storytone), a concept record about the food-industrial complex (2015’s The Monsanto Years), and a live LP that includes the “backing” of farm animals (2016’s Earth). All of these albums are “interesting” without being especially “good.”

But since this is Neil Young — one of the greatest artists to ever work in rock, full stop — I can’t fully dismiss any of them. Maybe they’ll grow on me. Maybe he’s just ahead of the curve. Maybe in a decade I’ll write a thinkpiece entitled, “We Were All Wrong About The Monsanto Years.” At the moment, however, it’s hard not to compare him to one of his only real surviving contemporaries, Bob Dylan, whose most recent studio album, Rough And Rowdy Ways, was a genuine event in a way no Neil record has been in many years. Dylan has had his own share of roller-coaster moments, to be sure. But in the past 20 years as his songwriting has slowed, he has tended to take his time before putting out new original work, waiting until he’s had a cogent set of songs. Now there’s a concept that apparently hasn’t occurred to Neil.

Whenever I’m confronted with yet another marginal Neil Young album I wonder — god help me — if he could use someone like Rick Rubin to help him focus again on songwriting fundamentals. Remember how he worked with a strong producer, Daniel Lanois, on 2010’s Le Noise, his last significant album? Perhaps he just needs to buckle down?

But then I recoil at the thought. Who wants a “well thought out” Neil Young record? Letting it all hang out is what Neil does. Neil is all instinct. Instinct is his brand. Working though it is his process. But the question is: What in the hell is he working toward?

Coming out of the ’80s, Neil Young recovered his stride by reconnecting with Crazy Horse, his partners in crime and his most reliable muse, commencing a run with 1990’s glorious Ragged Glory that rivals even his hallowed golden era in the ’70s. Lately, he’s drifted back into this familiar (and fertile) safety zone. On 2019’s Colorado, he revived the After The Gold Rush edition of his backing band, re-installing Nils Lofgren. (The previous Crazy Horse LP, 2012’s sprawling and jammy Psychedelic Pill, featured the band’s usual guitarist, Frank “Poncho” Sampedro.) And now Young, a man infamous for quickly changing course, has opted to work again with this lineup for Barn.