In 2005, Josh Homme (of Queens Of The Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures) and musician Brody Dalle (known for her work in the bands The Distillers and Spinnerette) got married. In 2019, though, Dalle filed for divorce from Homme after he allegedly, as she claimed in 2022, headbutted her so hard that she “saw stars.” She revealed that during a trial involving domestic violence restraining orders Dalle and Homme had filed against each other. In his filing, Homme claimed Dalle “angrily slammed her car door into my body, causing significant bruising” and punched him in the face on “several occasions.”

Following the divorce were legal proceedings involving their three children. A lot has been said about the situation over the past few years, and now, Homme has offered a lengthy statement about it.

A statement shared by Homme’s publicist today (March 28) begins, “Out of respect and concern for his minor children and their well-being, Joshua Homme has previously refrained from making public statements about his family to the media. In light of the continued falsehoods, the repeated invasions of the children’s privacy, and the resulting emotional harm, it is time that the truth be told. Our hope is that this will end the enquiries and speculation and provide the family the privacy and consideration they deserve.”

From there, the statement claims Homme and Dalle were “were able to amicably co-parent their three children in a healthy and functional way” for “more than a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings,” but “the situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father.”

The statement also notes Homme was later awarded “sole legal custody of all three children.” It continues, “Joshua Homme will remain the sole legal guardian of all minor children until a custody hearing in the fall of 2023, at which point a more permanent solution will be determined by the Los Angeles Family Court,” and notes, “on March 16, 2023, The Los Angeles Family Court ordered a permanent restraining order against Brody Dalle for a period of 1 year and 11 months.”

The reports of Homme’s children filing restraining orders against him were also addressed. In regards to this, the statement makes mention of Dalle’s boyfriend Gunner Foxx, saying, “It was reported in the fall of 2021 that Homme’s sons had filed a restraining order against their father and that it was signed by their mother. It has since been revealed in court proceedings that this restraining order was drafted and filed by Gunner Foxx, who forged Dalle’s signature on the document. […] It was reported that Homme’s daughter filed a restraining order against him. This was also filed by Gunner Foxx who took the minor child to court without the presence of either one of her parents. Prior to the hearing on this matter — at the child’s request and through her own counsel — the order was rescinded.”

The statement concludes, “The Homme family is grateful to the Los Angeles County Courts, minor’s counsel, local law enforcement, DCFS and court-ordered monitors for their time and continued attention and care. The goal of the Los Angeles Family Court System and Joshua Homme’s sincere hope is that the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully.”

Find the full statement below.