A few days ago, it was revealed that Josh Homme’s two sons, 10-year-old Orrin and 5-year-old Wolf, had filed (through their mother and Homme’s ex-wife, Brody Dalle) for restraining orders against their father, alleging emotional and physical abuse. Multiple requests on that front were denied. Now, though, Homme’s daughter, 15-year-old Camille Homme, has filed for and been granted a restraining order against her father.

TMZ reports that Camille filed for the restraining order in Santa Monica and had a judge sign off on it. She requested the same protections be applied to her brothers, a request that was denied. Now, Homme is legally required to stay 100 yards away from her.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Camille backs up the claims made by her brothers, that they were abused physically and emotionally, with Orrin accusing his father of “flicking his ears, hitting his head, poking his chest and throwing things at him — while calling him fat and allegedly making threats about murdering Brody’s boyfriend.”

Homme’s attorney offered a response to the restraining order, saying, “We believe that this DV, which was prepared by Brody, in her handwriting on the forms, was filed in retaliation for Josh obtaining a TRO against Brody for her physical abuse of Josh, among other things involving the children.”