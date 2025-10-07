Joyce Manor have been a consistent punk favorite since the 2010s, and their most recent LP was the well-received 2022 album 40 Oz. To Fresno. They teased a new project this summer with the single “All My Friends Are So Depressed,” and now the news fans have been waiting for is here: Today (October 7), the band announced I Used To Go To This Bar, a new album set for January 30, 2026.

There’s also a new single, “Well, Whatever It Was.” The band’s Barry Johnson says of the song:

“‘Well, Whatever It Was’ has got to be one of the most Southern California sounding songs ever recorded. I hear Jane’s Addiction in the verses, Beach Boys / Weezer in the chorus, and RHCP in the outro. It was LITERALLY produced by the guy from Bad Religion FFS. Everyone was just firing on all cylinders for this one. Joey Warnoker’s drumming, TLA’s mix, and Lenny Castro’s percussion all just sent it to the end-zone. This song would go insanely hard in a Shrek film.”

The song arrives with a video directed by Lance Bangs and it parodies The Great British Bake Off.

Watch the “Well, Whatever It Was” video above. Below, find the I Used To Go To This Bar cover art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.