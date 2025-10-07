Joyce Manor have been a consistent punk favorite since the 2010s, and their most recent LP was the well-received 2022 album 40 Oz. To Fresno. They teased a new project this summer with the single “All My Friends Are So Depressed,” and now the news fans have been waiting for is here: Today (October 7), the band announced I Used To Go To This Bar, a new album set for January 30, 2026.
There’s also a new single, “Well, Whatever It Was.” The band’s Barry Johnson says of the song:
“‘Well, Whatever It Was’ has got to be one of the most Southern California sounding songs ever recorded. I hear Jane’s Addiction in the verses, Beach Boys / Weezer in the chorus, and RHCP in the outro. It was LITERALLY produced by the guy from Bad Religion FFS. Everyone was just firing on all cylinders for this one. Joey Warnoker’s drumming, TLA’s mix, and Lenny Castro’s percussion all just sent it to the end-zone. This song would go insanely hard in a Shrek film.”
The song arrives with a video directed by Lance Bangs and it parodies The Great British Bake Off.
Watch the “Well, Whatever It Was” video above. Below, find the I Used To Go To This Bar cover art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Joyce Manor’s I Used To Go To This Bar Album Cover Artwork
Joyce Manor’s I Used To Go To This Bar Tracklist
1. “I Know Where Mark Chen Lives”
2. “Falling Into It”
3. “All My Friends Are So Depressed”
4. “Well, Whatever It Was”
5. “I Used To Go To This Bar”
6. “After All You Put Me Through”
7. “The Opossum”
8. “Well, Don’t It Seem Like You’ve Been Here Before?”
9. “Grey Guitar”
Joyce Manor’s 2025 Tour Dates
10/16/2025 — Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk *
10/17/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater *
10/18/2025 — Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle
10/19/2025 — Brussels, BE @ AB
10/20/2025 — Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat
10/22/2025 — Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building *
10/23/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Glasgow *
10/25/2025 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/26/2025 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Union
11/08/2025 — Pensacola, US @ Night Moves Fest
03/09/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^
03/11/2026 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^
03/12/2026 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston ^
03/13/2026 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas ^
03/14/2026 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans ^
03/16/2026 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando ^
03/17/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^
03/18/2026 — N. Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach ^
03/20/2026 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall ^
03/21/2026 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston ^
03/22/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ^
03/24/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
03/25/2026 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall ^
03/26/2026 — Toronto, ON Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall ^
03/27/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^
03/28/2026 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^
04/10/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/17/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/26/2026 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
04/27/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater ^
04/30/2026 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^
05/01/2026 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^
05/02/2026 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall ^
05/04/2026 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^
05/05/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^
05/07/2026 — Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry ^
05/08/2026 — Calgary, AB Canada @ The Palace Theatre ^
05/09/2026 — Edmonton, AB Canada @ Midway Music Hall ^
05/11/2026 — Vancouver, BC Canada @ Commodore Ballroom ^
05/12/2026 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^
05/13/2026 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^
05/15/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
* with The Hotelier, Tiger’s Jaw, Oso Oso, and Ways Away
^ with Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage, and Combat
I Used To Go To This Bar is out 1/30/2026 via Epitaph. Find more information here.