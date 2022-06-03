Joyce Manor Dive Into Their Fountain Of Youth On ’40 Oz. To Fresno’

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

There was never any real question of whether or not Barry Johnson would fully dedicate himself to Joyce Manor; he knew it, the band knew it, and the hype surrounding the leaked copy of their self-titled debut eventually settled the matter. Yet, Johnson admits being spooked at the time by a frightening vision of his mid-30s — burnt out on music and barely employed, spending his waking hours playing video games with only the daily beer run breaking up the monotony. This future had indeed come to pass for Johnson over the past two years and he couldn’t be happier — but only because leading a highly successful pop-punk band had done the opposite of extending Johnson’s adolescence.

“We had no home life,” Johnson explains, having spent nearly all of his 20s “in Joyce Manorland 24/7” — “you’re either unemployed or out on the road being an alcoholic Chuck E. Cheese cartoon.” The need for a hiatus and the fear that a hiatus might jeopardize the band’s livelihood were rendered moot by the pandemic. So, after a brief stint bartending in Long Beach, Johnson took advantage of California’s generous unemployment benefits and renowned community college system to get caught up on his unwasted youth. “This is exactly how it was when I was 8 — I’m in school, playing video games, I have three friends, I’m doing homework,” he beams from his Long Beach home while he and his girlfriend wait for a Doordash order. And then he qualifies a bit — “I didn’t do any homework when I was a kid, but I’m doing it now.”

Despite being Joyce Manor’s first studio album in four years, 40 Oz. To Fresno arrives more like a sigh of relief than a painstakingly constructed comeback. But it’s still a statement of intent, that after a decade of increasingly professional and proficient albums, Joyce Manor has earned the right to revel in a bygone, SoCal pop-punk delinquency. The title itself — taken from an autocorrected text about Sublime’s debut album — is the sort of in-joke that Johnson used to propose to the band before retracting at the last minute, i.e., Born Again In The USA, Self-Titled II, and Songs From Northern Torrance, a Teenage Fanclub spoof that ended up gracing their 2020 singles compilation. Still, 40 Oz. To Fresno was significantly less in-jokey than the previous frontrunner — Hungover Again. Johnson decided not to evoke his band’s 2014 masterpiece, but only shortly before the record pressing. So there will be an alternate version with the original cover: Johnson, indeed hungover again, eating a burrito.

It’s unlikely that 40 Oz. will unseat Joyce Manor or Never Hungover Again as a consensus choice for the band’s definitive work, but that was kind of the point; since signing to Epitaph in 2014, Joyce Manor albums have often been accompanied by extensive profiles that both celebrated their success and tried to unravel the mysteries of why they had yet to reach the rarefied commercial peaks of, say, Blink-182 or Weezer, bands which they’ve covered. By 2018’s Million Dollars To Kill Me, Johnson acknowledges, “It seemed like we were trying to make it or transcend the genre, like we were trying to become a big radio rock band, which isn’t really true because I know how ridiculous that is.” Nevertheless, Epitaph owner Brett Gurewitz claimed it was one of the best albums ever released on his label, right up there with Rancid’s …And Out Come The Wolves. As with Never Hungover Again and Cody before it, Million Dollars To Kill Me saw Joyce Manor playing to bigger rooms without cracking KROQ — they headlined the Hollywood Palladium twice, accompanied by Tumblr-era day ones like Jeff Rosenstock, Tigers Jaw and AJJ. But Johnson had begun to feel like Joyce Manor’s pivot towards power-pop had reached a dead-end — “I wanted to make a weirder Joyce Manor record.”

From the moment 40 Oz. To Fresno’s details were revealed, there was a safe bet that Johnson would make good on his word. After two records which started creeping towards a half-hour, 40 Oz. is classic Joyce Manor time management — nine songs, 17 minutes. It begins with a cover of new wave icons OMD’s “Souvenir,” which is followed by “NBTSA,” a 73-second blast of melodic hardcore originally recorded on 4-track for a 2017 Polyvinyl series. The album ends with “Secret Sisters,” a B-side from Never Hungover Again that Johnson debated releasing as a standalone single or tacking onto Songs From Northern Torrance. Neither option satisfied, and while “Secret Sisters” didn’t fit the timeline of Songs, it sparked a desire to revisit the days when Joyce Manor veered more towards “Teenage Dirtbag” than Teenage Fanclub. “We’ve never tried to make a specific sounding record, but I thought maybe it’d be cool to make a record that all sounded like that,” Johnson says. “It slams…like an emo, fuck this slams.”

Lead single “Gotta Let It Go” is the one song Johnson abides by that goal, but otherwise, 40 Oz. To Fresno still demonstrates the breadth of Joyce Manor’s craft and their dedication to brevity. “Reason To Believe” honors the Britpop influence of their previous two albums and the concision of their first two. Broadly inspired by our collective schadenfreude at fallen indie stars, “You’re Not Famous Anymore” is a throwback to the adolescent spite of Joyce Manor cuts like “Call Out” and “Leather Jacket.” “Don’t Try” serves as proof of concept for 40 Oz., a quintessential “don’t bore us, get to the chorus” heater that Johnson claims was “Frankensteined from four songs in the Joyce Manor graveyard,” with producer Rob Schnapf adding guitar to a new bridge.