Short-lived ’80s band Green River were pioneers, commonly cited as offering some of the earliest examples of grunge. When the group dissolved a few years after its founding, some of the members went on to form Mudhoney, who continued the development of grunge as a genre. Their debut release, the 1988 EP (sometimes called an album) Superfuzz Bigmuff, was a pivotal and formative work in the space.

As Uproxx’s Joypocalypse notes, the project was incredibly influential and even found a fan in Kurt Cobain.

She says:

“From one great band to another: After Green River dissolved, we got Mudhoney, and then Mudhoney gave us the amazing album Superfuzz Bigmuff. An album highly regarded by Kurt Cobain, understandably so. The blown-out fuzz and gritty sounds in this album played a role in influencing the sound of grunge. Mudhoney’s loud, loose, and often fuzzed-out sound is awe-inspiring. And while Superfuzz Bigmuff is a fantastic album and a great place to start, I would recommend other Mudhoney albums like Every Good Boy [Deserves Fudge], Piece Of Cake, and Since We’ve Become Translucent, and also their self-titled Mudhoney.”

She concludes, “I think if you enjoy a lot of the earlier albums by the ‘Big Four’ of grunge, then Mudhoney is totally up your alley.”

