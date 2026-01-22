joy
Joypocalypse/Getty Image/Derrick Rossignol

Uproxx’s Joypocalypse Dives Into The Mudhoney Album That Inspired Kurt Cobain

Short-lived ’80s band Green River were pioneers, commonly cited as offering some of the earliest examples of grunge. When the group dissolved a few years after its founding, some of the members went on to form Mudhoney, who continued the development of grunge as a genre. Their debut release, the 1988 EP (sometimes called an album) Superfuzz Bigmuff, was a pivotal and formative work in the space.

As Uproxx’s Joypocalypse notes, the project was incredibly influential and even found a fan in Kurt Cobain.

She says:

“From one great band to another: After Green River dissolved, we got Mudhoney, and then Mudhoney gave us the amazing album Superfuzz Bigmuff. An album highly regarded by Kurt Cobain, understandably so. The blown-out fuzz and gritty sounds in this album played a role in influencing the sound of grunge. Mudhoney’s loud, loose, and often fuzzed-out sound is awe-inspiring. And while Superfuzz Bigmuff is a fantastic album and a great place to start, I would recommend other Mudhoney albums like Every Good Boy [Deserves Fudge], Piece Of Cake, and Since We’ve Become Translucent, and also their self-titled Mudhoney.”

She concludes, “I think if you enjoy a lot of the earlier albums by the ‘Big Four’ of grunge, then Mudhoney is totally up your alley.”

Check out the video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors