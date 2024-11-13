What is Selena Gomez listening to when she’s not palling around with the Martins?

The Emilia Pérez actress told NME that two of her favorite albums of all time are 19 by Adele (“It’s so addicting”) and Channel Orange by Frank Ocean, who, like Gomez, is part of the A24 family. You can watch the video above.

Gomez is also a huge Nirvana fan, as she previously discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I should have said one of theirs. I was, and still am, obsessed,” she said. “I dyed my hair to be the exact color of Kurt Cobain’s.” Gomez also gave a shout-out to Brett Morgen’s 2015 documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck, which she called one of her “favorite music documentaries,” adding, “I’ve watched it maybe 10 times. It’s very emotional but really impactful. I felt so many things watching it.”

Earlier this year, Gomez told Vanity Fair that she’s not planning on releasing any new music (her most recent album was 2020’s Rare). “I don’t know if I’m ready, you know? It’s a vulnerable space,” she said. “Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control. Now it is a part of who I am, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere. I’m just not ready yet.”

Emilia Pérez is streaming now on Netflix.