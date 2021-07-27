Julian Casablancas is a big-time New York Mets fan. The latest album from The Strokes, 2020’s The New Abnormal, features an song named after the MLB team, “Ode To The Mets.” Meanwhile, Casablancas’ other band, The Voidz, let the team use their song “The Eternal Tao 2.0” in a promotional video to kick off the 2021 season. Now, Casablancas got to experience what is surely a dream come true: He threw the first pitch at yesterday’s Mets doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

He strolled up to the mount in a vintage Darryl Strawberry jersey, which he accessorized with suspenders and a hat. Thankfully, his throw was innocuous and not meme-worthy, as he pitched it just a little outside of the plate. He also did a post-pitch interview on the game TV broadcast and talked about his earliest memories about the team and even suggested an idea for a new MLB rule.

Casablancas shared some photos from his pitch and wrote on Instagram, “thank you so much @mets @snytv was so fun throwing out first pitch today. wild. love you Mets.”

Towards the end of last year, Casablancas said he’d happily write a new theme song for the Mets broadcasts for free, saying, “The SNY song was driving me nuts. I used to watch a lot of games. I knew someone who worked for the Mets, who hooked me up with tickets sometimes. I had a whole song. I was like, ‘Let me do like the song for SNY for the game.’ It was kind of epic, rising — like an exciting game is gonna happen. But they just didn’t have their [stuff] together. And they were like, ‘We don’t have a budget.’ I was like, ‘You don’t need a budget. I’ll just give you the song. I’ll do it for free.’”