Yesterday was an eventful day for Julien Baker. In the morning, she dropped a new single, “Heatwave.” Hours after that was the premiere of an SiriusXMU Live Session set from Baker, which featured a cover of Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place.”

She kept her rendition pretty faithful to the original recording, and while Thom Yorke’s distinct vocal style is often a key part of a Radiohead song, Baker delivered in her own right.

The song is lyrically minimal and somewhat abstract, but Thom Yorke told Rolling Stone in 2001 that the track is actually about a breakdown he had while touring in support of OK Computer in Birmingham, England on November 19, 1997: “I came off at the end of that show, sat in the dressing room and couldn’t speak. I actually couldn’t speak. People were saying, ‘You all right?’ I knew people were speaking to me. But I couldn’t hear them. And I couldn’t talk. I’d just so had enough. And I was bored with saying I’d had enough. I was beyond that. […] ‘Yesterday I woke up sucking a lemon.’ Lots of people say that song is gibberish. It’s not. It’s totally about that.”

Listen to Baker cover “Everything In Its Right Place ” above.