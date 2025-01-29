It’s been expected for months, and now it’s official: Julien Baker and Torres have made a country album together.

Send A Prayer My Way comes out on April 18 and includes the twangy “Sugar In The Tank,” which they performed on The Tonight Show, and new single “Sylvia.” Like all the best songs, the breezy track was inspired by a dog.

“The morning I went to pick up my dog Sylvia from an upstate shelter, I was at home making my coffee and I turned on WFMU and Dolly Parton’s ‘Cracker Jack’ was on,” Torres wrote in a statement. “I burst into tears — it felt like the universe was telling me she was going to be mine (Sylvia was only meant to be a foster). I remember thinking that I’d love to write a song like that, a song that people could feel in their chest within five seconds of turning on the radio, because anyone who has ever had the honor of sharing a home with a beloved pet knows that a pet is family. They’re the best friends you could ever have.”

You can watch the video for “Sylvia” above, and check out the tracklist and album cover for Send A Prayer My Way below.