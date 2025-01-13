Julien Baker and Torres are up to something, although at this point, it’s not entirely clear what. They’ve performed live together (including on The Tonight Show) and released the song “Sugar In The Tank,” but a joint album hasn’t been announced yet.

Given all their goings-on, though, it would seem one is on the way. Well, that confirmation isn’t here yet, but today (January 13), the pair shared a video for “Sugar In The Tank.” The fun visual sees the pair performing for a group of line dancers, and the clip was made in partnership with queer country dance party Stud Country.

In a statement, Baker and Torres said of the video, “We were really honored that the Stud Country folks were willing to have fun with us and prepare this line dance for the song! Everyone involved is so talented and they were patient and sweet with us while we learned the moves. For us it’s particularly special to find someplace and some people to do cowboy sh*t with here in NYC.”

Stud Country co-founder Sean Monaghan also said, “We were so excited to cast people from our community including Geo [Jedlicka] who has been dancing in NYC for three decades. Having established artists like Julien and Torres, who’ve actually been to our events, collaborate with us during this country revival is incredible.”

Watch the “Sugar In The Tank” video above.