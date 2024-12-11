The last time Julien Baker collaborated with other musicians (or geniuses, as it were), she was nominated for a bunch of Grammys. Baker hasn’t officially released any music with Torres, but the pair are rumored to be working on a country album together. On Tuesday, they made their The Tonight Show debut with a twangy performance of “Sugar In The Tank.” Check out the video above.

Julien Baker & Torres are playing a number of festival in 2025, as well as a sold-out show at New York’s Webster Hall tonight, December 11. The festival dates are below.

Last year, Baker was asked by Rolling Stone about the fame she was about to experience with Boygenius. “There is a part of me that gets very easily intimidated by stuff because I have a country-mouse complex,” she said. “But so far the commitments that we have, they’re just my job at a different scale. I don’t think that my life can change and blow up without my permission. I could just go play these gigs in bigger venues than I’m used to playing, and then I could just continue to go home and go help my neighbors mow their lawn.”