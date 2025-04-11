Justin Vernon’s new Bon Iver album SABLE, fABLE is out now. Last night (April 10), a Wisconsin record store celebrated the release by noting they’ll be giving out a few “behind the scenes” photo books, and they showed off one of the photos from them: A family-looking picture of a seated Vernon holding a young baby as actress Cristin Milioti stands behind him, hands on his shoulder.

Naturally, the situation is causing some confusion. Did Vernon and Milioti have a baby together? As Stereogum notes, Vernon recently told the New York Times Popcast, “Boohoo, I thought I’d have kids and a wife and like, that kind of love in my life. But I have my health. I have joy. I have love in my life everywhere I look.”

Meanwhile, Milioti has made public appearances in recent months (here she is at the SAG Awards in February, and at Paris Fashion Week in March) and she did not appear to be pregnant.

There’s been some discussion online, but most likely, what’s happening here is that it’s just a photo with a borrowed baby. Milioti’s participation also isn’t as random as it may seem, as Milioti established she’s a Bon Iver fan with her 2021 cover of “715 Creeks.”