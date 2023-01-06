Kate Bush had quite a year in 2022. Upon the premiere of season 4 of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, her song “Running Up That Hill” made a resurgence after 37 years. This year, some fans are certain we haven’t seen the last of Bush.

Some of Bush’s fans have taken to social media to share theories that Bush is one of several competitors on the latest season of The Masked Singer UK. In a recent episode, a singer dressed as a singing otter sang “I’m Always Here” by Jimi Jamison, which gained a lot of popularity in the ’90s as it was used as the theme song for Baywatch.

“Can’t believe we live in a world where it’s entirely possible Kate Bush is on The Masked Singer UK, I felt a fool suggesting it earlier but now I’m convinced that’s her voice and diction,” said one fan.

Pitchfork founder Ryan Schreiber quoted the fan’s tweet, adding that he also believes that the mysterious creature is Bush, given her eccentric nature.

“Kate Bush, lover of the absurd and theatrical, has been gearing up in costume to perform quirky songs on British television her entire adult life,” he said. “This honestly tracks.”

Kate Bush, lover of the absurd and theatrical, has been gearing up in costume to perform quirky songs on British television her entire adult life. This honestly tracks. https://t.co/wRmOxxZUyA — Ryan Schreiber (@ryanpitchfork) January 5, 2023

Check out the clip above and let us know what you think.