Muna singer Katie Gavin’s debut solo album, What A Relief, is out today, October 25. In honor of the occasion, she released a video for the somber track “As Good As It Gets,” featuring none other than Mitski.

“This song was an attempt at a realistic love song,” Gavin said in a statement. “Some people may hear it as a break up song. It concerns itself with the everyday feeling of a long term relationship, and the assertion of ‘I think this is as good as it gets’ evokes the question ‘…is this as good as it gets?’ I am honored to have Mitski singing on this song, and am so glad we got to make a video for it with Alexa Viscius.”

Gavin previously said that What A Relief “spans a lot of my life – it’s about having a really deep desire for connection, but also encountering all the obstacles that stood in my way to be able to achieve that, patterns of isolation or even boredom with the real work of love. What A Relief explores and portrays it honestly, without shame.”

You can watch the video above.

What A Relief is out now via Saddest Factory Records. Find more information here.