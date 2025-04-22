When Kelcey Ayer announced in 2024 that he was leaving Local Natives, he explained he had “my own music and my own interests that I’d like to see flourish.” Well, they’re flourishing: He has a new project, No Sleep EP, on the way, and today (April 22), he shared “Ghosts Of Neighborhood Dogs,” a new song featuring Jordana.

Ayer says in a statement of the song’s inspiration:

“My wife and I moved to Highland Park in 2019, and since we walk our dog twice a day, it forced us to get to know our new neighborhood really quickly. There was this Doberman named Diesel who barked bloody murder at us every day we walked by his house for about 3 years straight. At first it was terrifying, but then we made a game out of it, saying silly things, singing him ‘Happy Birthday,’ whatever we thought of at the time. Then all of a sudden he was gone. It was eerily quiet from then on, and we could swear we still heard his barks for months after. The song imagines me telling Diesel’s story to our son Oskar who was born after Diesel passed away, as a way of getting him to know our home, our neighborhood, and our history.”

Of the music, he continues:

“I had it written on piano and needed a sonic direction for the production, and I’d heard of other artists using songs they loved as a template, so I thought I’d give it a shot. I chose Wilco’s ‘Ashes Of American Flags.’ That song has always haunted me, and felt as though they made such interesting choices when to start and stop drums or bring elements in or out. The logic is nonsensical, but it feels absolutely perfect, kind of like bowing to the chaos of life. I think it really helped the song take off. Last piece of the puzzle was finding someone to sing it with, since I’d always felt it should be a duet. I’d become fast friends with Jordana when she opened for Local Natives a few years ago. Despite her being quite a bit younger than me, her musical talent and voice feels so timeless, so last summer I asked her to try it and she crushed it in a couple hours. She’s a superstar and I’m so grateful to have had her join me on this song.”

Jordana also said, “Kelcey is the most professional professional I’ve ever had the pleasurable business of professionally working with. When we are in the studio, it is understood that he is the beautiful boss, and I am the mere employee, there to do a beautiful job.”

Watch the “Ghosts Of Neighborhood Dogs” video above.

No Sleep EP is out 7/18 via AWAL. Find more information here.