With her upcoming album Face The Wall, Jordana is on a mission to stay true to herself. Face The Wall explores many themes, but above all, Jordana seeks to understand herself. She comes to terms with everything from pandemic isolation and breakups to her faith journey and veganism. With her anthemic album opener “Pressure Points” and groove-infused tracks like “Why,” Jordana pens power pop that packs a punch.

Because her songs seem to have been ripped out of a page in her personal diary, she made sure to take a very hands-on approach to the recording process. The 10-track effort was not only co-produced by Jordana, but she also recorded every instrument herself. Laced with smart and snappy lyrics, her songs draw from a mixture of pop and ’90s alt-rock influences, resulting in her most refreshing and confident project to date.

Ahead of the release of her debut album Face The Wall, which is out May 20 on Grand Jury, Jordana sat down with Uproxx to talk about her love of Grizzly Bear, video games, and tour tattoos in the latest Indie Mixtape Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Inviting, groovy, easy, wavy.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I want people to come to it and analyze it in their own way. Come to it for ease, relaxation, or even high-energy pre-gaming in the summertime, haha. I feel like there’s such a range that it could really be for anything in particular. And I’ll be expanding even more so we’ll see!

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Honestly, Salt Lake City was so so so much fun. Everyone there is so nice and supportive. It was also the biggest show I’ve ever played in my life. But somehow there was a sort of intimacy in that I felt like i knew everyone. It was sick.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I’ve wanted to prove myself to myself the entire time, but as far as influence goes, I’d say Daniel Rossen. He’s just so effortlessly cool and talented. An actual musical genius.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

There’s this Japanese restaurant called Kajitsu in New York. There were so many courses I could barely finish it all, but damn, was all of it good.

What album do you know every word to?

Room On Fire by The Strokes.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Any time I’ve ever seen this band called Palm was the best time. Just a crazy, magical thing to see and hear a band perform like that together.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I honestly think anything you can wear pants/leggings with. Could also be with a dress or something. Just as long as there’s something covering down south. Especially if you’re moving around.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I love @aaaalexbrown on Instagram and @gumbyscreens on Twitter.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Sometimes we would have Real Estate Days, so I’ll say “Had To Hear” by Real Estate, but also Peter Bjorn and John days with “Amsterdam”…Although, I would always request “Standing Outside a Broken Phone Both with Money in My Hand” by Primitive Radio Gods. The TV Girl boys showed me that song and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“how to get streaming set up for ps4 camera and mic” HAHA. I want to start streaming. I love games, bro.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

In Rainbows by Radiohead all the way.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Never anywhere too weird, but on the first stop, we stayed at the Club Congress (Hotel Congress) and that place is definitely haunted! The vibes were off in a way, but cool.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

For my first tattoo, I was living in Wichita and my bff Sophie had this tattoo gun and we were just sitting with a group of friends in my living room and she was tattooing us! It was fun. For my favorite one, my most recent, it’s a mountain that covers my left forearm and it’s a tour tattoo with Wyatt from TV Girl. We didn’t get identical ones, but the meaning is still there!

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Honestly I don’t really listen to them, but any Blink-182 is always fun when it comes on.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

People I know have done so many nice things for me so it’s so hard to rank the nicest thing, but every time I go to LA, Brad from TV Girl just lets me stay with him, so I don’t have to figure out a place to crash. It’s an ongoing niceness. Very relevant even now. Thanks, Brad!

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Stop being cringe, but stay excited. Figure it out, betch!

What’s the last show you went to?

Deeper and Spirit of the Beehive.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Shrek

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I can blink and clap really fast. I can do both at the same time, also while singing.

Face The Wall is out 5/20 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.

