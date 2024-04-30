It’s the end of an era. Today (April 30), Local Natives founding member Kelcey Ayer took to social media to announce his departure from the band.

Ayer has been a part of Local Natives for nearly two decades, playing keyboards, percussion, and guitar, in addition to singing. In an Instagram post, he revealed that the split from the band was amicable and he will be using his time away from the band to explore new creative avenues.

“I have my own music and my own interests that I’d like to see flourish, and while my bandmates have always been supportive, the reality is that time is finite,” said Ayer. “It came to a point that I realized my whole adult life I’ve been a part of one thing and I just yearn to explore. I don’t know what the future holds, but I just want to find out what that can be on a wide open road.”

But Ayer isn’t leaving just yet. He will continue to perform with the band on the ongoing tour for their album Time Waits For No One and its companion project But I’ll Wait for You.

You can see Ayer’s full post below.