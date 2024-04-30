It’s the end of an era. Today (April 30), Local Natives founding member Kelcey Ayer took to social media to announce his departure from the band.
Ayer has been a part of Local Natives for nearly two decades, playing keyboards, percussion, and guitar, in addition to singing. In an Instagram post, he revealed that the split from the band was amicable and he will be using his time away from the band to explore new creative avenues.
“I have my own music and my own interests that I’d like to see flourish, and while my bandmates have always been supportive, the reality is that time is finite,” said Ayer. “It came to a point that I realized my whole adult life I’ve been a part of one thing and I just yearn to explore. I don’t know what the future holds, but I just want to find out what that can be on a wide open road.”
But Ayer isn’t leaving just yet. He will continue to perform with the band on the ongoing tour for their album Time Waits For No One and its companion project But I’ll Wait for You.
You can see Ayer’s full post below.
Feels pretty surreal to be saying this to you all, but after 20 years of playing with these guys, I’ve decided to leave Local Natives. This isn’t a decision I’ve come to lightly. I’ve spent more time with this band than I’ve been alive without it. People ask me all the time what it’s like, and I have to pause and gather myself for the extensive list: we’re creative collaborators, business partners, live performers, sometimes arch rivals, most-of-the-time giggly teenagers, and despite not being blood-related, it felt as close to family as I think you can get. They are above all else my brothers. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys. The highest highs and lowest lows, all dealt with compassion, camaraderie, awe-inspiring talent, humility, character, joy, and steadfast loyalty. I’d kiss them if I was more sexually attracted to them and my wife would allow it. I don’t think the Eagles can say that. You have a lot to learn, Eagles.
The reason I’m leaving is because Ryan tore a sticker off my kickdrum back in high school that I really really liked and I’ve been waiting for the right moment — k I’m sorry, I’ll be serious. Being in a band this committed and intense comes with a lot. It’s your entire life, and just doesn’t leave room a ton of room to build anything else. While I have cherished so so much that we’ve built, I’ve always wanted space and time to build other things. I have my own music and my own interests that I’d like to see flourish, and while my bandmates have always been supportive, the reality is that time is finite. It came to a point that I realized my whole adult life I’ve been a part of one thing and I just yearn to explore. I don’t know what the future holds, but I just want to find out what that can be on a wide open road.
I just want to say I feel so lucky to have been on this journey with my bandmates and with you. I want to thank you all for your support of this band; taking us into your hearts, rejoicing and grieving with us, and making us a part of your lives. I really wish the best for LN moving forward and am excited to see what they make in the future. Life is long, and who knows, maybe I’ll be LN’s John Frusciante, but for now I’ll say this is not the end of Local Natives or the end of me. I’m excited to celebrate this last year of shows with you all (I’ll be here for the last phase of touring/promoting TWWFNO & BIWFY, so the end isn’t quite here yet). And I hope you’ll understand that life is complicated. I can love them and love myself. And at almost 38 in one week, I want to see what it’s like to choose myself.
I love you all. I love you Ry, Tay, Matt, Nik, Sarah, Mara, Nada and Lindsey (and Mel duhhhhhhhh). And I’m excited for all our futures. All of us! Except the Eagles.
Love,
Kelcey