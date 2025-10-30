Earlier this month, Welsh electronic favorite Kelly Lee Owens announced a new EP, Kelly. She shared “Ascend” alongside that announcement.

Today (October 30), she offers another advance taste with “132 Techno.” The song showcases some of what Owens does best, melding atmospheric moments with a club-ready beat. The five-minute track goes through a few different movements while never letting up on the rhythm.

Owens previously said of the EP:

“This EP is about embodying sound and those collective, physical experiences we only really have in clubs or at music events. Sonically, it’s very visceral. I’ve been drawn to sounds that sit on the edge: ominous, uneasy, sometimes even uncomfortable. That’s just where I’ve been emotionally, and I think the world reflects that too. There’s this constant push and pull between wanting to rise above the chaos, and sometimes, willingly sinking into it.”

