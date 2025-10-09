Kelly Lee Owens is among the best that modern dance/electronic music has to offer, so it’s great news when her name pops up. It has again today as Owens announces a new project, an EP titled simply Kelly.

She also shared the single “Ascend,” a kinetic banger full of thrilling crescendos and satisfying drops.

In a statement, Owens says the project was made with movement in mind:

“This EP is about embodying sound and those collective, physical experiences we only really have in clubs or at music events. Sonically, it’s very visceral. I’ve been drawn to sounds that sit on the edge: ominous, uneasy, sometimes even uncomfortable. That’s just where I’ve been emotionally, and I think the world reflects that too. There’s this constant push and pull between wanting to rise above the chaos, and sometimes, willingly sinking into it.”

A press release also calls the EP “her most direct and dancefloor-ready project to date, a tight, urgent body of work designed for the clubs.”

Listen to “Ascend” above. Owens also has a couple live dates coming up soon, so find those below.