Indiecast On New Albums By Bon Iver, Soccer Mommy, And Laura Marling

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode with some Halloween discourse, which unexpectedly dips into some Kindergarten Cop discourse. Then they turn to the Fantasy Albums Draft, which includes two new releases on Steven’s team, Soccer Mommy’s Evergreen and Laura Marling’s Patterns In Repeat. They also talk about the careers of both artists, and the state of 2010s era singer-songwriters in the mid-2020s. They also discuss the upcoming Tyler The Creator record, which drops on Monday, and the benefits of putting out music during the week rather than right before the weekend. From there, they talk about the recent Bon Iver EP Sable, which is the most straightforward music he’s ever made, and his influence on contemporary artists.

In the mailbag, they address a listener question about cover songs. How many is too many? Does Vampire Weekend tip into “too many territory” on their current tour?

In Recommendation Corner, Ian stumps for electronic artist Kelly Lee Owens and Steven talks up the Nashville trio Styrofoam Winos.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 212 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com